iPhone 15 launch nears as display partner approved for mass production

As we work our way into August we're now probably around six weeks away from the arrival of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. But before that can happen Apple's supply chain partners need to get the phones built — and now we seem to be even closer to that happening.

A new report claims Apple partner Samsung Display has been given the go-ahead to begin mass production of displays not just for one model, but multiple. In fact, it's thought that Samsung Display is now ready to produce displays for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

All four iPhones are expected to sport something new in terms of their displays, making this a big year for Samsung Display although it won't be the only display partner Apple uses for this year's new models.

All change

This latest supply chain news comes via The Elec, with the outlet saying that LG Display has been given the thumbs-up for iPhone 15 Pro display production.

Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with thinner bezels than ever before, although the resolution and refresh rates aren't expected to change. As for the non-Pro models, the rumors point to the addition of the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island for the first time. That, coupled with a new 48-megapixel camera could make the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus worthy upgrades.

All four new iPhones are expected to be unveiled in the first couple of weeks of September alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Those hoping for the Apple Watch SE 3 are going to be left waiting though — it's thought Apple won't launch that until 2024, sticking to its two-year release cadence.