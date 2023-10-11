I've been using this Cyberpunk 2077-inspired iPhone battery pack and love it — Save $60 today in the Amazon Prime sale

When Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020, it was one of the most hyped video game releases ever. After an infamously rocky launch, three years later, developer CD PROJEKT RED has finally brought the game to its full potential with the 2.0 update and Idris Elba-led Phantom Liberty DLC.

What's this got to do with Apple, you might ask? Well, Shargeek happened to make one of the coolest battery packs around, and it's got a very cool Cyberpunk style that will appeal to anyone who loves sci-fi, the video game, or even just the color yellow.

The best bit? The Shargeek Storm 2 charger is 26% off on Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. While it's expensive, saving $60 is no joke, and as soon as you see the product, you'll know why.

Act quickly as the Amazon Prime sale ends at midnight.

Cyberpunk 2077 meets battery pack?

Shargeek Storm 2 | $229 $169 at Amazon Charge your Apple products with style The Shargeek Storm 2 is one of the best-looking power banks around. With its see-through aesthetic and built-in display, you'll feel like you're in the future as you charge your iPhone and MacBook Pro via USB-C. Capable of 100W charging, the 25600mAh battery will suit all of your needs.

I've been using the Shargeek Storm 2 recently and it's one of the best battery packs I've ever used, despite the price tag. I almost feel like a spy when using it in public as people look over wondering what the big cylindrical battery thing is. It has everything you'd come to expect from a premium battery pack offering (fast charging, good capacity, reliable, lots of ports, safe to use), and with its sci-fi look it just pushes the battery above and beyond the competitors.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full flow and we've got less than 24 hours left. We'll cover all the best deals, so stay tuned to iMore throughout the shopping event.