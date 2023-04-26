Massive iPhone 15 Pro design change all but confirmed by CAD renders

With Apple set to announce the iPhone 15 Pro later in 2023, we're all looking forward to seeing what the company has to offer. One of the features that we'd been told to expect was a change in button design, and while there have been conflicting reports of whether that is still happening, new renders show what it could look like.

Specifically, the renders show the rumored Action button in all its glory. What's so important here is that these renders are based on CAD files that case makers are using to build their wares.

With that in mind, it appears that previous reports that Apple had ditched plans for a solid-state button arrangement are accurate. But that doesn't mean that the Action button is gone.

Apple's going all action

New renders shared by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) show that Apple's volume buttons do appear to be the same as those found on its current best iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro. That means that they'll be real and clicky, not solid-state.

But those worried that could also mean the lack of an Action button need not have been concerned — these renders show the Action button present and very much correct.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

It's important to note that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus won't have the same button arrangement, so they'll still have a mute switch as has been the case ever since the very first iPhone in 2007.

Another aspect that these renders appear to show is a slightly smaller camera bump than we had previously been told to expect. It's still bigger than the iPhone we have today, but not quite so gargantuan as we'd feared.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhones in or around September, so it's likely we'll see more leaks between now and the big day, too. Hopefully we'll learn more about that Action button and the kinds of things it could be used for.