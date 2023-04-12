One of the iPhone 15 Pro's biggest upgrades has been CANCELED
No fancy buttons.
Due to technical issues, the rumored touch-sensitive buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been canceled, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says, "both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design."
He adds that the change from the new button design back to the current buttons we know from the iPhone 14 lineup will increase suppliers' revenues and profits.
Kuo also notes that the iPhone 15 Pro is still in the EVT development stage, so there is still time for design modifications. He notes that changing back to the old button design makes the development and testing process of the new iPhone easier.
"Based on these factors, removing solid-state buttons should have a limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for Pro models."
Same old buttons
Rumors had been circulating about new buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models for the last few months, so this change is a little disappointing for those that wanted swanky new buttons on their smartphones.
With September fast approaching and WWDC starting on June 5, information about the newest iPhones will continue to ramp up. At WWDC, we'll see the first glimpses of iOS 17, which could give us an insight into what Apple has planned for the next best iPhone.
So far, we know that the full iPhone 15 lineup will receive the Dynamic Island in replacement of the old notch design, although as the new iPhones are still in development, this could change just as it appears to have done for the touch-sensitive buttons.
In the meantime, stay tuned with iMore for all news and information regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 launch and what Apple has up its sleeve for WWDC 2023, including the long-anticipated Reality Pro VR headset.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
