One of the iPhone 15 Pro's biggest upgrades has been CANCELED

Due to technical issues, the rumored touch-sensitive buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been canceled, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says, "both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design."

He adds that the change from the new button design back to the current buttons we know from the iPhone 14 lineup will increase suppliers' revenues and profits.

Kuo also notes that the iPhone 15 Pro is still in the EVT development stage, so there is still time for design modifications. He notes that changing back to the old button design makes the development and testing process of the new iPhone easier.

"Based on these factors, removing solid-state buttons should have a limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for Pro models."

Same old buttons

Rumors had been circulating about new buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models for the last few months, so this change is a little disappointing for those that wanted swanky new buttons on their smartphones.

With September fast approaching and WWDC starting on June 5, information about the newest iPhones will continue to ramp up. At WWDC, we'll see the first glimpses of iOS 17, which could give us an insight into what Apple has planned for the next best iPhone.

So far, we know that the full iPhone 15 lineup will receive the Dynamic Island in replacement of the old notch design, although as the new iPhones are still in development, this could change just as it appears to have done for the touch-sensitive buttons.



In the meantime, stay tuned with iMore for all news and information regarding the upcoming iPhone 15 launch and what Apple has up its sleeve for WWDC 2023, including the long-anticipated Reality Pro VR headset.