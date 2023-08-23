Rumored iPhone 15 color-matched USB-C cables might be long enough to actually use
They're a lot longer.
We're edging ever closer to the expected September 12 unveiling of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups and the latest round of leaks centers on whether the new handsets will get all-new cables, too.
That the cable that comes in the iPhones' boxes will have a USB-C connector on both ends is almost a given at this point — thanks, EU — but new rumors point to some other changes. We already heard that these new cables may be braided for added longevity while color-matching also seems to be in the cards, too. But, there's more.
According to new reports buyers of Apple's best iPhones can also expect Apple's best phone charging cables yet — cables that will actually be long enough to use.
50% longer, you say?
While all iPhones currently ship with Lightning cables that are a meter long, it's now being reported that the color-matched braided USB-C cables will grow in length to a very respectable 1.5 meters — a 50% increase in length.
Most likely the length of the new iPhone 15 Usb C Cables will be 1.5 meters pic.twitter.com/vzOqu9EYBAAugust 22, 2023
As you might expect, such a long cable could well require that Apple redesigns the internal layout of its iPhone boxes. Those boxes are built with precision, leaving no space wasted. If Apple is going to have to fit longer cables in there, it's going to have to work to make them fit.
Also, will use new internal layout of package for new coming woven charging cable: Because it’s harder and longer than before-it’s 1.5m#Apple #appleinternal @HartleyCharlton pic.twitter.com/5pt0p9IX2JAugust 22, 2023
There is a word of caution to consider, however. These cables are being touted as intended for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro boxes, but there's another possible explanation.
Apple is expected to launch M3-powered iMacs soon enough and those will likely need their own cables for accessory charging. Could these cables be destined for iMac boxes, rather than iPhones? The extra length would make plenty of sense in that context, too.
Either way, we won't have to wait long to find out. Those new iPhones are set to be announced in just a few short weeks and all of our questions will finally be answered.
Oliver Haslam
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
