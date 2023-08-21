Your colorful USB-C iPhone 15 could have a braided cable to match

Apple has shipped white Lightning cables with new iPhones for a decade now. Before that, white 30-pin Dock connector cables. But that might all be about to change.

We're already expecting the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series to be announced in the first couple of weeks of September of course, but new reports suggest that the connector at the end won't be the only change.

If those reports are accurate, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus handsets will come with new, color-matched braided cables in the box. It isn't clear whether the same will be the case for the best iPhones, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, however.

All-new colors

The colorful cable claims come via a couple of different sources, starting with X leaker Majin Bu over the weekend. They shared details suggesting that they had found images of claimed iPhone 15 cables but were unable to confirm the source. The images show braided cables in black, pink, and silver colors.

This is supposed to be the iPhone 15 USB C cable, I found this photo online but currently I can't trace the resource, so I can't be sure if it's true or not pic.twitter.com/bTILwlxxG5August 19, 2023 See more

Following that, Apple device prototype collector "Kosutami" confirmed that they had seen samples of color-matched cables, telling MacRumors that "these cables will at least come in white, black, yellow, purple, and orange color options."

The addition of a braided cable will hopefully ensure improved durability, while the color-matched approach will be purely cosmetic. The switch to a USB-C connector at the end of the cable, removing Lightning, is of course the main difference here and there have been claims that at least some models will support 40Gbps Thunderbolt file transfer speeds and improved charging capabilities.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups are expected to arrive on or around September 22 after being announced at an Apple event on September 12 or September 13 according to previous reports. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also expected to arrive around the same time.