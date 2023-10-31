Saying Apple filmed its big Mac event on an iPhone ignores all the specialist equipment it used to pull it off

Apple's 'Scary Fast' Mac unveiling brought with it new laptops and a whole range of M3 chips. And as ever, it was a tour de force of filmmaking thanks to some sweeping pans and glorious framing. And the whole thing was filmed on something many of you might be reading this on.

When Apple's stream ended yesterday there was a line of text that shared the news the whole video was filmed on an iPhone and edited on a Mac. That iPhone was an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and that's incredibly impressive, of which there's no doubt. But is it really the whole story?

Well, no, not really. As is so often the case, Apple's factually correct in what it's saying. But as a behind-the-scenes video that it posted to YouTube before removing and then reuploading it shows, there was a whole lot more that went into creating what we all saw on our screens yesterday. And you probably won't be recreating it at home any time soon.

Using an iPhone ... and much, much more

It's obviously good for business if Apple can say that it used its best iPhone to create an entire, professional-looking video. But it's important to remember that there's a whole lot more to what is going on here.

Apple's reuploaded video is embedded below for you to take a look at. And it makes it abundantly clear that Apple didn't just get someone from the local Apple Store and sent them on their way.

Now, I'm no videographer and I don't know the name for the vast majority of the bits and pieces shown in that video. But it's obvious to even me that saying this video was filmed on an iPhone leaves a lot out. Because while it might be the case, the production quality and finished video wouldn't be possible without the equipment Apple brought to bear.

Now, I get it. Not everyone is going to try and create something like this in the first place. Even fewer of those people are going to try and do it on an iPhone. But if Apple's going to say that you can do it, I feel like it should at least mention the elephant in the room — the likely thousands of dollars of extra equipment you need to make it happen.

I mean, just look at the rig the iPhone was attached to in this capture below.

Shot on iPhone indeed 😂 pic.twitter.com/rwWDqc7yiIOctober 31, 2023 See more

All of that being said, Apple does deserve some credit here. The iPhone 15 Pro's high-speed USB-C port for external storage and the capturing of Apple Log video is a big deal, especially when working on projects as big as this. There's a reason that an iPhone 15 Pro was used instead of a standard iPhone 15, for example.

Is Apple bending the truth when it says that the event was shot on an iPhone? Of course not. Is it leaving out some important bits of information about how it did it? Absolutely. Does it matter in the grand scheme of things? Probably not. But it just feels icky.