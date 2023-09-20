The best way to shoot video on iPhone 15 Pro is now supported by these Mac apps

With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max set to go on sale in just a couple of days Apple is already updating its Mac apps to take advantage of one of their most exciting new video features.

Apple's best iPhones can record video in the log format for the first time. But with few likely to want to edit those videos on such a small screen, Apple has updated Final Cut Pro, Compressor, Motion, and even iMovie on the Mac to ensure that they support log-encoded videos recorded on its new iPhones.

That means that those who already have those apps installed probably have some new updates to download, but they're going to be well worth the time if they intend to film log-encoded videos on that fancy new iPhone.

Adding some color to proceedings

By recording video in the log-encoded format videographers can give themselves more control over what the video will look like once it has been edited and color-graded. It's similar to shooting RAW when taking photos in that it preserves more data during the recording process. But you need an app that also supports log encoding to be able to edit those videos and retrieve all of that information.

By updating Final Cut Pro, Compressor, Motion, and iMovie — as spotted by MacRumors — ahead of the new iPhones' release Apple has ensured that creatives have all of the tools they need to be able to start capturing great videos. And with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro supporting USB-C and USB 3 data transfer speeds, moving those files to a Mac shouldn't take anywhere near as long as they would when using an iPhone 14-series device.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all go on sale on Friday, September 22.