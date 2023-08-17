The iPhone 15 could signal the end of Apple's most luxurious accessory

Fans of the Apple leather iPhone case might have to find an alternative when the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups arrive next month.

The leather case has been a staple of Apple's first-party accessory lineup for years now, and while it isn't the cheapest leather case around, it's undoubtedly one of the best. But new reports suggest that the iPhone 14 models will be the last to have official leather cases.

There will of course be plenty of third-party alternatives for leather case fans to choose from, but this is very much the end of an era if these reports turn out to be accurate.

No more leather?

Apple has long made a point of noting that its cases are "made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time." The cases even support MagSafe, too.

But now, X leaker DuanRui says that they heard that Apple won't release a leather case for the iPhone 15 lineup, something that has since been backed up by another leaker in the form of ShrimpApplePro.

I've heard that Apple won't be releasing a Leather Case for the iPhone 15 series.August 17, 2023 See more

The prospect of Apple's best iPhones not having its best cases is a strange one, but there might be an explanation. Could Apple simply be replacing its fancy leather with a faux leather alternative? Carmakers are already making the switch away from animal-based materials and Apple's stance on environmental issues could suggest that it will do the same.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait all that much longer before we know what Apple's plans are. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to be unveiled during an event next month and that's also when we should expect more details to merge with relation to the accessories that Apple will make as well.