The iPhone 15 might have leaked in this regulatory database as launch nears

You don't need to have been paying too much attention to know that Apple is expected to announce a raft of new iPhones as soon as next month. Now, one of those new handsets appears to have leaked in a regulatory database weeks before it will go on sale.

If the unknown device is indeed the iPhone 15, this is another data point that suggests Apple is indeed getting its ducks in a row, ready for the big unveiling.

It's expected that the unveiling will take place on September 12 or September 13, with handsets going on sale around September 22. And this regulatory debut is just the latest indication of an upcoming launch.

iPhone 15, coming soon

This leak comes after MySmartPrice spotted an unknown iPhone on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The iPhone in question carries the model number A3094, a model number that doesn't yet match any current Apple device.

There only appears to be one new model in the BIS database right now, though. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max alongside the iPhone 15 and we can expect them all to have their own distinct model numbers.

Unfortunately, the database doesn't give us any new information about what the iPhone 15 might have to offer in terms of features or capabilities.

"Apple A3094 has acquired BIS certification under mobile phones product category. Apart from it, the certification listing doesn’t reveal anything about the Apple product," MySmartPrice reports.

That doesn't mean that there aren't rumors, though. It's now thought that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will borrow the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro, for example. An upgraded 48-megapixel camera is also touted.

With the expected September iPhone unveiling now just weeks away we can look forward to putting an end to this year's rumors soon enough. But attention is already starting to turn to the iPhone 16 devices, so don't expect things to be quiet for long.