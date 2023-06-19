The iPhone 15 will miss out on this huge Wi-Fi upgrade coming to the iPhone 16

The iPhone is getting an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, but you'll need to wait until the iPhone 16 to reap the benefits of the faster Wi-Fi components, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo tweeted on Monday, "iPhone 16 will likely upgrade to Wi-Fi 7, which will be more conducive to Apple's integration of hardware products running on the same local network and provide a better ecosystem experience."

The 7th generation of Wi-Fi is likely to bring major improvements over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, with some reporting that Wi-Fi 7 could offer speeds up to four times faster than its predecessor.

Wi-Fi 7 will support more connections and adapt better for low latency performance. This is why Wi-Fi 7 would be a big improvement to the way your Apple devices integrate into your home network and work alongside each other in the Apple ecosystem.

Apple將積極升級硬體產品規格以建構更有競爭力的Vision Pro生態1. Vision Pro的成功關鍵之一在於生態，當中包括能否與其他Apple硬體產品整合，而與此相關的主要硬體規格為Wi-Fi與UWB。2. iPhone 15採用的UWB將規格升級，生產製程由16nm升級到更先進的7nm，有利近距離互動的效能提升或降低耗電。…June 19, 2023 See more

The iPhone 15's upgrade is already lagging behind

Earlier this year, we reported Wi-Fi 6E was coming to the iPhone 15 with "faster, more reliable connection at greater ranges than Wi-Fi 6. In addition to working on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz band, it is also able to operate on the 6GHz band."

But it looks like Apple is only planning to use the next-gen chips for a year before replacing them with Wi-Fi 7-compatible ones. The iPhone has used Wi-Fi 6 since the release of the iPhone 11 in 2019, so it would be interesting to see Apple change Wi-Fi chips with consecutive iPhone launches.

The iPhone 15 is likely to be released in September, with rumors indicating the Dynamic Island will arrive on all iPhone 15 models and no longer be limited to the Pro iPhones in the lineup. As for the iPhone 16, if you really want to wait for Wi-Fi 7, you've got at least another year of twiddling your thumbs.