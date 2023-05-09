This iPhone 15 Pro Max mockup teases a huge display upgrade over your old iPhone

With Apple very much expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September, it's the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that are set to be the most interesting models. A new titanium construction is just one of the improvements the leaks have so far pointed to, and now we've more reason to be excited.

A new YouTube video shows what appears to be an iPhone 15 Pro Max makeup based on the details that case manufacturers have been told to use when designing their products. And in the case of what will be the best iPhone of the year, things are looking up.

According to this mockup, we can expect ultra-thin bezels this time around, with the same likely to be said for the standard iPhone 15 Pro as well.

Barely-there bezels

The YouTube video by Unbox Therapy shows the claimed iPhone 15 Pro Max mockup alongside an iPhone 14 Pro Max and the difference in the size of the bezels is surprisingly notable.

Previous rumors had already hinted at smaller bezels with a curved shape to them that will create a look more like the iPhones of yesteryear.

Interestingly, the mockup shown in this video has a single unified volume button as was previously rumored, but that now isn't thought to be happening until the iPhone 16 Pro. We also get to see the Action button that is still thought to be in the cards, replacing the mute switch for the first time since the OG iPhone.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to run iOS 17, a software update that we should see announced during the WWDC23 event on June 5. Then we can expect months of betas before the update is rolled out to the public just before the iPhone 15 lineup goes on sale towards the third week in September — assuming Apple follows its own cadence, that is.