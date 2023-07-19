This iPhone concept has a screen on the back — but the iPhone 15 won’t

Apple's own iPhones are some of the most attractive devices that you'll find in the wild, smothered with glass and steel so that they're super premium. That doesn't stop some very talented people from making their own ideas of what a new iPhone would look like, and the latest is from Antonio De Rosa and ADR Studio Design.

The concept, dubbed the 'iPhone Vision', blends elements of iPhone over the years, as well as parts of the Apple Vision Pro headset to make for a really interesting device that will never see the light of day — and that's a shame, because there are some great ideas.

An iPhone with a rear screen?

(Image credit: ADR Design Studio/ Antonio De Rosa)

One of the most immediately noticeable parts of the iPhone concept is the screen on the rear, which makes it easier to view notifications and the time — it's something stolen from foldable phones, and makes sense if you ever have your phone on its front on your desk. It sits next to a reworked camera module, which is named the 'Liquid Lens' and features a Periscope lens, something the iPhone 15 might actually get.

There's more to the concept as well. The screen cascades over the edge of the device in what's called a 'waterfall display', and has 'ProMotion Pro' which one can only presume is some form of smoother ProMotion. Of course, this is just a fun piece of conjecture, a design demonstration, but it's fun nonetheless.

(Image credit: ADR Design Studio/ Antonio De Rosa)

It also gets us more excited for the launch of the iPhone 15, as it has some cool new features over the iPhone 14 that we've now become accustomed too. Dynamic Island is coming to the standard model iPhone 15, and the bezels of the Pro models are slimming down. It's likely we'll see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in a September Apple event, and then we'll know more about the device. It's unlikely to be called the 'iPhone Vision', however.