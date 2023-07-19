This iPhone concept has a screen on the back — but the iPhone 15 won’t
It is absolutely stunning, however.
Apple's own iPhones are some of the most attractive devices that you'll find in the wild, smothered with glass and steel so that they're super premium. That doesn't stop some very talented people from making their own ideas of what a new iPhone would look like, and the latest is from Antonio De Rosa and ADR Studio Design.
The concept, dubbed the 'iPhone Vision', blends elements of iPhone over the years, as well as parts of the Apple Vision Pro headset to make for a really interesting device that will never see the light of day — and that's a shame, because there are some great ideas.
An iPhone with a rear screen?
One of the most immediately noticeable parts of the iPhone concept is the screen on the rear, which makes it easier to view notifications and the time — it's something stolen from foldable phones, and makes sense if you ever have your phone on its front on your desk. It sits next to a reworked camera module, which is named the 'Liquid Lens' and features a Periscope lens, something the iPhone 15 might actually get.
There's more to the concept as well. The screen cascades over the edge of the device in what's called a 'waterfall display', and has 'ProMotion Pro' which one can only presume is some form of smoother ProMotion. Of course, this is just a fun piece of conjecture, a design demonstration, but it's fun nonetheless.
It also gets us more excited for the launch of the iPhone 15, as it has some cool new features over the iPhone 14 that we've now become accustomed too. Dynamic Island is coming to the standard model iPhone 15, and the bezels of the Pro models are slimming down. It's likely we'll see the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in a September Apple event, and then we'll know more about the device. It's unlikely to be called the 'iPhone Vision', however.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
