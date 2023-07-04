This leak just made the iPhone 15 worth upgrading to

A new leak claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will see substantial increases in the size of their battery over the current iPhone lineup, making for the biggest battery sizes ever seen in an iPhone.

Chinese outlet IT Home claims to have inside information from a worker at Foxconn, the manufacturer that assembles all of Apple's best iPhones, claiming to have specific information about bigger batteries coming later this year.

They claim the iPhone 15 batteries will clock as follows:

iPhone 15 battery upgrades

To put that into perspective, the iPhone 14 currently has a 3279 mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Plus has a 4,325 mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Pro has a 3,200 mAh battery, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323 mAh battery.

That means the battery sizes of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to increase by more than 10% across the board, with the iPhone 15 getting an almost 20% larger battery. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get the A17 chip, which will make for a significant processing upgrade, however, they are expected to retain the same display technology. This means there isn't too much extra beef needed from the batteries, so hopefully, these gains will translate into real, substantial battery life increases for every model.

If you're tired of the battery life in your current iPhone or skipped the iPhone 14 because the battery life was underwhelming, then this year could be the iPhone for you! The iPhone 15 is also expected to get a big 48MP camera upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro, as well as the A16 chip, and the Dynamic Island. Finally, a major change is coming in the form of USB-C charging.