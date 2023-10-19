This SanDisk flash drive has USB-C and Lightning connectors for iPhone 15 and beyond
The iPhone 15 is of course the first iPhone to come with a USB-C port for both data and charging use. That means that you can plug a plethora of USB-C things into it, including flash drives. But what if you need to go between a USB-C iPhone and one equipped with a Lightning port? Or an iPad, for that matter?
For those times, there's the SanDisk Phone Drive, a device that has both USB-C and Lightning connectors built right into it. It's also a great option for people who have an iPhone 14 now, for example, but might want to upgrade later. No need to buy a new USB stick here!
The new drive has more about it than just a couple of connectors, of course. And it's going to be available to buy soon.
A USB drive, for your phone
When we say soon, we mean that it's technically available now but you're going to have to wait a few weeks for it to arrive. The Phone Drive is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations with prices ranging from $33.99 to $59.99.
In terms of features, the main thing going for this little guy is probably its size and yes, those two connection options. It's the perfect way to take data from, say, a Mac and put it on an iPhone or vice-versa. That's particularly handy when you're dealing with huge video files but don't want to rely on something like AirDrop, for example. AirDrop is pretty great, but it can still be finicky and there's something to be said for a good old-fashioned hardware solution to these things.
This being a standard USB drive you can also use it on other devices, too. That means that Windows devices are good to go, and you'll get USB 3.2 Gen 1 transfer speeds if the device in question supports it. That means you're going to need Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro to get the best transfer speeds.
You can learn more about the SanDisk Phone drive, and buy it, on the company's website right now.
