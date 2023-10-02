Titanium not at fault for your iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating, says Apple

Two weeks on from the iPhone 15 launch, the Pro model iPhones are still grabbing headlines due to reported overheating issues. But Apple claims it has nothing to do with the transition to Titanium — attributing it to a strange new bug

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, Apple emphasized that the titanium and aluminum substructure of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are not only not at fault for the potential overheating issues but equally much better at dispersing heat than the previous stainless steel chassis used in older Pro devices.

Apple claims the ongoing heat issue could be due to a bug in iOS 17 that the company is looking to rectify as soon as possible.

While new iPhones generally run hotter over the first few days due to increased background activity, the reports of overheating causing issues like swollen batteries are concerning for early adopters of the latest iPhone.

Luckily, it looks like Apple is on the case, and we should have a fix in the not-so-distant future.

iPhone 15 Pro overheating? — iMore’s take

As an iPhone 15 Pro Max owner since launch day, I’ve been surprised at how much trouble the new phone seems to be causing customers. I’ve found the 15 Pro Max to be the smoothest new iPhone I’ve ever owned, with no issues related to heat or battery drain from installing new apps and restoring data from iCloud.

As someone who had countless issues with the iPhone 14 Pro and similar recurring issues on an iPhone 13 mini using the same backup, I advise iPhone 15 Pro owners to try erasing the data on their iPhones and starting as new.

For years, my iPhones have been plagued with battery issues, and setting up my device as new has proven to be a quick fix in the past until Apple solves the issue internally. Generally, iCloud backup transfers from iPhone to iPhone can not only cause heating during the process but also lead to software bugs that can only be fixed with a new install of iOS.

While setting up your device as new can be frustrating, especially downloading apps manually rather than getting all of your data back instantly from an iCloud backup, it might be a potential software solution as you wait for Apple to chime in with the fix to this iOS 17 bug.