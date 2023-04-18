Want frosted glass on your iPhone? The regular iPhone 15 might be the choice for you

New rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 say a frosted glass design is coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus alongside a new cyan color.

According to the rumors posted to Weibo, Apple plans to take inspiration from the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max by giving the regular iPhone 15 the much-loved frosted glass design on the rear of the device.

The report also claims a cyan color is in the works, similar to the green offered for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. This Weibo source has been correct in the past, predicting the yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus earlier this year.

If these rumors are correct, it could be a really exciting time for iPhone users. For years, anyone who has wanted a frosted glass iPhone has also needed to fork out more money for the Pro model and deal with the added weight of the device from the stainless steel frame.

For years, I've wanted a frosted glass iPhone with aluminum around the sides, and this could finally be the year my wishes come true.

So what about the iPhone 15 Pro?

If the iPhone 15 has a frosted glass back, what will differentiate the device from its more expensive sibling?

With rumors of a new titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple could look to a glossy back to change things up for the best iPhones available. However, flipping the script and changing which iPhone models have frosted glass and glossy glass could lead Apple to alienate some buyers who want specific designs.

I've been calling for all iPhones to have frosted glass for years, and I hope these rumors hint at that possibility. However, if Apple opts for a glossy back on the Pro models, I'll likely "downgrade" from my iPhone 14 Pro to ensure I keep that frostiness.