Will the iPhone 14 price drop? Here's what to expect to spend when iPhone 15 arrives

Every year, around September time, the newest iPhone is unveiled by Apple with all its new bells and whistles.

Last year, it was the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, with the new Dynamic Island and even beefier camera modules that stick out just a little too much to make you comfortable placing the thing on its back on all but the softest of tables. Now, this year, we’re looking forward to seeing what the iPhone 15 will bring to the table — and whether it’s worth upgrading to.

For some, however, the iPhone 15 launch will signify something else: Getting an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro with some kind of discount. After all, with the new model, you can only expect that the old model will be reduced — right? Well, not so fast, because it is more complicated than you might think.

Where can I find a discounted iPhone 14?

(Image credit: Apple)

Before the iPhone 15 has even become a reality there are already ways to get a discounted iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. To start with, you’re going to want to shop around.

If you head over to Verizon for example, there are often deals that will get you a cheaper iPhone with a more advantageous data plan that costs less and gives you more data than you might find elsewhere.

There are often combo deals as well — if you want to save money you can stick a few Apple items together and gain a combined saving. That could be with an Apple Watch, an iPad, or all three devices together.

Cell phone providers often carry these kinds of deals throughout the year, so it's often worth having a really good look around to see what's new and, crucially, what's going to save you the most money.

You have to remember, however, that most of these deals only come from monthly contract iPhones, rather than iPhones bought completely on the spot with cash. If you go to the Apple Store, for example, you’ll not get any savings (because Apple doesn’t do them) and you’ll pay all the money upfront.

Now, technically, if you’re buying an iPhone that came out last week, you’ll save money overall doing this, because you won’t be paying interest with the monthly payments and the devices will be so new that there aren’t any deals elsewhere, but when the deals on contract iPhones start rolling around you’ll find yourself in some case paying slightly more.

And if you think you can buy an iPhone at Amazon for a decent price, think again — if it even has the iPhone you want, you’ll likely pay full price or even slightly more. And you’ll be locked to Cricket mobile. Just, don’t.

What about when the iPhone 15 comes out?

It’s true, the iPhone 15 isn’t far away now, so you’re likely wondering if there will be price drops when the latest models drop — and you’re mostly in luck. Just don’t expect those price drops to be astronomical.

There will be a couple of ways to get an iPhone 14 at a discount when the iPhone 15 arrives. First of all, head back over to those cell carriers, and see what new prices on slightly older devices they have available. There are lots of precedents for this: At the moment, you can pick up an iPhone 13 at a discount at the likes of AT&T and Verizon at some very competitive monthly rates and with significant discounts on full price.

You’ll also likely still be able to buy the iPhone 14 models on the Apple store for a little while, although you’re not likely to find much in the way of discounted prices there.

(Image credit: iMore / Stephen Warwick)

The other option you have is to take a look at refurbished models. If you go to the Apple-certified Refurbished site, then you’ll soon find discounted refurbished models that are, for all intents and purposes, brand new.

If you’re looking to go this route this is going to be your most reliable option — Apple refurbished devices use Apple parts and Apple engineers rebuild and recondition every single one that goes on sale. You're getting a pretty much brand-new iPhone when you buy this way. If you look elsewhere, results will likely vary a little more — third-party refurbs being the most potluck of all.

But if you're in doubt, go to the Apple Store. The savings won’t be as big, but you’ll get a better device and an Apple warranty. After the launch of the iPhone 15, it’s likely that there will be even more refurbished models available.

Can I trade in my old iPhone to get a cheaper iPhone 15?

(Image credit: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore)

Yes, you can. And if you’re looking for the latest iPhone, then it’s a great way of saving money. When there’s a new iPhone launch, there are usually some great savings to be nabbed when you trade in your old device.

When the iPhone 14 came out, for example, loads of carriers offered double trade-in value for your old phone, effectively getting you the new phone for free.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that this will happen every year and with every new iPhone, but it’s well worth keeping a close eye on so that you can save big.

Apple also does trade-ins, letting you trade in your old device for a great price.

Those values do drop throughout the year, however, so make sure you're in there early to make sure you're getting the best price possible for your old phone.

Those traded-in devices head off to the Apple reconditioning center to become refurbished, thus building the device circle and making sure that the bits from your old phone don’t end up in a landfill.

The best time to trade in your old iPhone is fairly self-explanatory, although there are some points worth noting. Values of devices stay fairly constant and steady through the one-year life cycle, but once the new device has arrived they drop suddenly and severely.

To make sure you’re getting the most you should trade in early. In some cases, carriers and retailers will let you lock in trade-in prices before the release of a new iPhone, and let you keep using your old iPhone before handing it in when your new device is released.

The subtle art of finding an iPhone deal

(Image credit: Karen S. Freeman / iMore)

To finally answer the question from the top — yes, there will be deals on the iPhone 14 when the iPhone 15 comes out later this year. Those deals will depend almost entirely on where you’re looking, how much you’re willing to spend, and how much time you spend searching.

Also, don’t completely forget the idea of getting a brand new iPhone instead; with a trade-in, you might be able to save enough that it becomes cheaper than buying an older device.

Whatever happens, you’ll be able to get an iPhone with a discount.