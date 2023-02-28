iPhone 15's USB-C port could be restricted in the worst possible way

In a move that can only be called 'about as Apple as they come', Apple seems to be locking down the USB-C port on the bottom of the upcoming iPhone 15. According to leaker ShrimpApplePro, the port will restrict the charging and data transferral speeds of non-MFI-certified cables and accessories. The EU may have forced Apple to use the USB-C standard, but Apple is nothing if not stubborn.

That could make getting new cables for your new iPhone 15 a little more expensive, as to have an MFI certification they'll have to go through Apple's testing. As Shrimp points out, however, there are cheaper 3rd party MFI cables that are available, it just might make getting a hold of them a little more annoying than it perhaps could have been.

What does MFI even mean?

MFI is an authenticator chip that exists to 'encourage' users to buy genuine Apple accessories, whilst also giving Apple a direct commission from the sale of MFI authenticated accessories and peripherals. It's also supposed to stop dangerous, non-authenticated accessories from being sold, so as to keep customers and users safe.

This isn't the first we've heard about how the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 is more locked down than we might have hoped. Ming-Chi Kuo reported last November that the port on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would be restricted to USB 2.0 and lightning speeds. If you want to make use of the full potential of that USB-C port then it looks like the iPhone to go for will be the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This move isn't entirely unexpected – Apple, after all, does like to keep things locked down. Be this so that it can make more commission or so that was users are kept safe, we're going to have to watch out for the MFI Certified badge for our new best iPhone chargers.