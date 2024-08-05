iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro release date could be sooner than expected

Since the iPhone 5 in 2012, and with very few exceptions, there’s been a new iPhone every September. The launch tends to land in the middle of the month, presented during a typically slick iPhone presentation event. If you’re looking to shop ahead, however, one recent rumor suggests the next batch of iPhones will be released earlier in the month than usual.

As reported by CNMO , the next best iPhone is set to release on September 10, just over one month away from time of writing. Generally, we hear news of the iPhone event around this time in September each year, with the iPhone itself launching a week or two later. If this rumor turns out to be true, we can expect to see the iPhone 16 in shops by Friday, September 19, going off previous iPhone launch dates.

Here is when previous iPhones launched:

iPhone 15 — September 22, 2023 (announced on September 12)

iPhone 14 — September 16, 2022 (announced on September 7)

iPhone 13 — September 24, 2021 (announced on September 14)

iPhone 12 — October 23, 2020 (announced on October 13)

iPhone 11 — September 20, 2019 (announced on September 10)

How reputable is this report?

CNMO doesn’t have a huge track record of accurate reports and leaks so far and the report itself doesn’t cite a source or really explain where the current news comes from. For this reason, we recommend a huge pinch of salt when looking at rumors like this.

However, the date given is a Tuesday, which is the date we tend to expect the iPhone release every year.

The iPhone 16 is currently said to have fairly minor physical upgrades, with the iPhone 16 Pro model getting a new dedicated camera button. However, the new chip range should prepare the device for Apple Intelligence , which should launch later this year.

More from iMore