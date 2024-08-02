Five reasons to skip iPhone 16 and wait for iPhone 17

The Core The Core cuts to the heart of the Apple news that matters to you every week. iMore's News Editor Stephen Warwick breaks down all the top stories, along with a helping of deals, tips, insight, and humor.

You might be looking ahead to September in anticipation of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, as Apple’s next best iPhone takes the stage. This year’s flagships are shaping up to be a hefty jump over iPhone 16 thanks to a new A18 chip, Capture button, and of course Apple Intelligence.

However, most iPhone users don’t upgrade every year. If you’re on the fence about the iPhone 16, you’d probably appreciate some insight into Apple’s plans for the iPhone 17 next year.

Here are 5 reasons you might want to wait until 2025 for a new iPhone.

120Hz display

The main iPhone 17 rumor indicates Apple will introduce a 120Hz ProMotion display to the entire lineup, ditching the 60Hz screen that has held back the regular models for several years. If that’s true it would be one of the most seismic changes to the iPhone lineup in its history.

(Image credit: Future)

iPhone 17 slim

Apple has four models in its current lineup, and 2024 should herald a new iPhone 16 Plus. However, the word on the street is that the Plus is out next year in favor of a brand-new iPhone 17 Slim. The iPhone 17 Slim will reportedly feature a new 6.6-inch display, larger than the regular 6.1-inch model currently on offer, but smaller than the Plus and Pro Max options. Naturally, it’ll also be very thin, Apple is expected to emphasize “ innovative form factor design rather than competing on hardware specifications.”

48 megapixels

The iPhone 17 could bring two big camera upgrades that might give prospective iPhone 16 customers pause. Not only is Apple expected to introduce a third 48MP lens to the iPhone 17 Pro models, completing the trifecta, but the iPhone 17 is likely to inherit the second 48MP lens rumored for this year’s iPhone 16 Pro.

Better selfies

That’s not the only camera upgrade either, as there are reports the iPhone 17 could feature a 24MP front-facing camera for better selfies, double that of the current offering.

Under-display Face ID

The final big change coming to iPhone 17 could be an under-display Face ID configuration that would drastically reduce the size of the Dynamic Island, or perhaps even eliminate it altogether!

