iPhone 16 camera button details revealed — could new model feature dedicated shutter for horizontal photography?

Have you recently missed out on a great video opportunity after fumbling through apps to get your camera ready? A recent report suggests this may be a thing of the past with Apple’s iPhone 16.

According to The Information , citing “two people with direct knowledge of the situation”, the iPhone 16 line, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be getting a dedicated camera button. It would be pressure sensitive, responding to touch to dynamically change zoom and more. If implemented, you could change focus with a light touch and activate the shutter by pressing it harder.

The iPhone 16 is due to be released later this year, in September, and the standard line’s camera is expected to be the same as the iPhone 15 . Given the shutter button will be a new feature, there is a chance it will be a Pro-exclusive feature like the Action Button found on the iPhone 15 Pro , or the Dynamic Island which was previously an iPhone 14 Pro exclusive. As the iPhone 16 is still being developed, the camera button is only in testing right now and is not guaranteed to be part of the final design this year.

Even more action — iMore’s take

If this is a small dedicated button near the bottom of the iPhone 16, operating alongside the current Action Button , this new camera button could make the Action Button even better for me. As of right now, I flit constantly between using my Action Button as a recording tool, a camera shortcut, and a way of using Shazam quickly. Having a dedicated button for the camera would mean I’d only have to swap between two uses for the Action Button.

In addition, the rumored physical zoom controls would mean I won’t be awkwardly fumbling with the screen anytime I want to get up close while recording.