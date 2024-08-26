iPhone 16 launch event will take place on September 9 – called "It's Glowtime"

Apple has just sent out invites for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro launch event called “It's Glowtime.” It’ll take place on September 9, 2024 live from Apple Park.

Things will kick off at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm BST on the day. While the live event will be held exclusively for the media and other invited attendees, you’ll be able to watch a live stream at home. Apple will broadcast everything on YouTube and the Apple TV app.

As always, the iPhone 16 event invite doesn’t give much away. All we know is when the event is taking place, and what Apple is calling it this year. But, based on the design of the invite, there are a few hints we can try to decipher. It's very obviously the new colors and design from the new Siri in Apple Intelligence. This is going to be a big focus at the event.

What to expect from the iPhone 16 launch event

We’re expecting four iPhone 16 models to launch at the event. All signs point to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus handsets, and a choice of iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max at the high end. An iPhone 16 mini will again be absent, unfortunately.

These new smartphones will see a slate of changes to the cameras on both the front and rear, new sizes, slimmer bezels, and even faster performance. Expect to hear a lot more about Apple Intelligence, and perhaps some iPhone 16-exclusive new AI features.

We also expect a new Apple Watch 10 and maybe a Watch Ultra 3, too. We may also get the AirPods Max 2 and cheaper AirPods Lite (or AirPods 4). It’s possible we could get new iPads, too, but this is much less likely. Gurman clarified in his report that M4 Macs are not expected until later in the year, likely October.

There will, of course, also be the announcement of the availability of the new version of the iPhone’s software – iOS 18. Expect to hear about iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and macOS Sequoia at the same time, since all will be released in September.

