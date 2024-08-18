New AirPods are finally coming, and could borrow a huge Pro feature

If you've been looking for a reason to upgrade your AirPods, Apple hasn't really given you any for a while.

The current lineup has the base-level AirPods which are almost five years old, while the AirPods Max (as much as I adore them) are from late 2020. Thankfully, Apple could finally be gearing up to introduce new models to its earbud lineup.

That's courtesy of the Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that while "the mid-tier model has fallen far behind the capabilities of the Pro version", change is on the horizon.

Non-Pro AirPods with ANC?

"Fortunately, an [AirPods] overhaul remains on track. The new models will both look similar, but the mid-tier one will get active noise cancellation for the first time," Gurman says about this year's lineup of AirPods.

"Everything appears to still be a go for this fall, with a third-generation version of the AirPods Pro not coming until later."

So, if you're looking to grab some noise-canceling earbuds without splashing the cash on the (admittedly excellent) AirPods Pro Second Generation, you might be able to save some cash later this year.

For more on AirPods, be sure to check out why my colleague Joe is ditching Apple's audio brand entirely and reaching for a pair of Beats instead.

