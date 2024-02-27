iPhone 16 Pro will likely get one of the premium iPhone 15 Pro Max features

The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to get one of the flagship features of this year’s larger iPhone 15 Pro Max model: the 5x Tetraprism lens.

Currently, on this year’s best iPhones, you need to upgrade from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro Max to benefit from the best camera system Apple offers. But this could all change in the next generation of iPhone according to a report by TrendForce.

The research firm claims that “the industry is expected to see an increase in the adoption of periscopic lens modules. Apple plans to bring this advanced hardware upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro, making it accessible to more users in the Pro series.”

While just a prediction, it would be fantastic to see the smaller Pro device get the same specs as the larger model. This year, those who want the best camera must opt for the 6.7-inch model despite the heftier price tag and weight. This was a change from the 14 series, where Apple opted to keep the exact same specs between the Pro and Pro Max, with the only major differences being the size and the battery capacity.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are likely to launch in the fall, and rumors hint at major changes to iOS 18 to launch alongside the new smartphones.

What to expect in iPhone 16 Pro?

The launch of the iPhone 16 Pro is still a while away, but that doesn’t mean we’ve not heard rumblings about potential features coming to the next generation of iPhones. One of which, alongside a new fancy camera system, is a Capture button akin to the Action button on this year’s Pro devices. The Capture button would add another quick toggle to the iPhone’s chassis, which would act as a quick way to take a photo, freeing up the Action button for other use cases.

We also expect to see the A18 chip expected to be built on TSMC’s latest N3E manufacturing process. We expect to get more info as September draws closer, but if TrendForce’s prediction is accurate, it could be a fantastic year for those who love the 6.1-inch format.