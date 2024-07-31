The iPhone 16 colors just leaked, and they're... Fine

September is just around the corner and that means new iPhone season! This year, we expect to see the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max hit the shelves, and we’ve just got our first glimpse of the color options.

Taking to X, Sonny Dickson, a reliable Apple leaker, posted an image of all five iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus colors — let’s just say they are… Fine. This year’s iPhone lineup will come in the typical white and black alongside a new bright blue, an emerald green, and a baby pink.

iPhone 16's color options

The blue looks very similar to the old blue found on the iPhone XR, while the pink is a slightly more vibrant version of the one seen on the iPhone 15. The green, however, is a classy shade of emerald, and at first glance the most interesting option.

While it’s nice to see some variety, it never feels like Apple goes hard enough on color options in the base models of its iPhone lineup. With millions of colors and tints to choose from we still seem to get a rotation of the same variants year on year.

As for the more expensive titanium iPhone 16 Pro, we’ve still not seen images of what to expect. Every year, Apple opts for relatively safe options with its colors on the best iPhones and 2024 is likely to be no different. This year, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max launched in Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium. Despite the rumors of a maroon color last time out, we ended up with lots of shades of grey. For the Pros out there, Apple doesn’t think you should have the option of a bright color — it’s just not Pro enough, apparently.

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in September alongside the arrival of iOS 18 and with Apple Intelligence on the horizon, it could be a massive year for iPhone, mostly in its software rather than its color options.

