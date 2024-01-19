The iPhone 16 Pro could come with a huge 2TB of storage for those who can never get enough
The iPhone 16 Pro could have more storage than ever.
The iPhone 16 Pro isn't expected to debut until September of this year but attentions are very much starting to turn to what it will have to offer. Now, a new report suggests that we should expect a big upgrade in terms of storage.
Following the news that the new iPhone could use a new type of storage entirely, it's now been suggested that Apple could choose to increase the maximum capacity available to buyers of its best iPhones.
If the report is correct, the iPhone 16 Pro will come with a whopping 2TB option for storage fans, allowing more data to be stored on the iPhone than ever before. In a world where iPhone cameras generate ever bigger photos and videos, that might not be a bad idea for some.
All the storage
The report came via the news aggregator yeux1122 on the Naver blog and was first spotted by MacRumors. In the report it's suggested that both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see their maximum storage size doubled from that of the outgoing iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
While not everyone will need anything like that much storage, there are some who find that they just can't quite live within the confines of a 1TB device. For those people, this will be excellent news, although we have to wonder what this will do to the iPhone in terms of pricing.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be announced and released in September and we can expect plenty more leaks and rumors before that happens. The new iPhones will also likely launch alongside new Apple Watch models, too.
