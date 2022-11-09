AirTag reunites lost dog with its owner after impromptu walkies

A Florida dog was reunited with its owner after they were able to locate it thanks to the AirTag that was around its neck.

The Yorkshire Terrier, called Rocky, which wasn't microchipped and seemingly had no identification on its collar, was found at the Orange County Animal Services after escaping its home in Orlando.

The story goes that Rocky's owner, Denise Huertas, was taking out the trash when the dog snook out. When she realized what had happened, Huertas "ran and got my phone because they have an AirTag, so when I looked at the location, the location said about 20 minutes away."

Thankfully the dog had already been picked up and taken to the local animal shelter, where it was later reunited with its owner.

Staff at the animal shelter said that it was the first time they had seen someone use an AirTag to locate a missing pet, but that it was something they would recommend to people in the future.

This story had a happy ending, but Apple actually warns people not to use AirTags to track pets or kids. That hasn't stopped a number of third-party AirTag-compatible dog collars from hitting the market, however.

Apple's AirTags use the Find My network to help people locate missing items, like keys, wallets, and bags. They've been used to help find stolen cars before, but there have also been reports of thieves using them to follow cars they want to steal later, too. Since their release, AirTags have also been in the middle of privacy and safety concerns and have been used to stalk people, too. Apple subsequently made changes to the Find My network to try to prevent such instances.