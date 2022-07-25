AirTag helps police track down stolen car

The stories we hear about AirTag are always a roll of the dice whether it's positive or negative. Thankfully, this one resulted in a happy ending.

As reported by Action News 5, a man in Memphis, Tennessee was able to use Apple's AirTag to help police track down his stolen SUV. According to the report, someone had already attempted to steal the vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, earlier this month. They smashed the passenger window and damaged the steering column but they were originally unsuccessful.

However, last week, someone was successful and stole Joshua Wylie's car at around 2:30 in the morning on Friday. Thankfully, Wylie was prepared. Not only did he have home security cameras installed that recorded the people on video, but he also had an AirTag hidden in his SUV to track it in case someone attempted to steal the car again.

That's a big item to track

Once Wylie woke up to find that the car had been stolen, he had two solid pieces of evidence to give the police. In addition to providing them with the video that his security cameras captured, he also provided them with the location of the AirTag that he hid in his car.

With the location of the AirTag in hand, the Memphis police were able to track it down. The car was returned to Wylie but the report did not say if those who stole the vehicle were apprehended.

Apple's AirTag has been in the news for a number of reasons. While some stories are quite concerning and involve people using them for nefarious purposes like stalking, others are positive like Wylie's.

The little item tracker, which can keep track of keys, bags, and more, integrates with Apple's Find My network. If you want to find the best way to deploy AirTag across your life, check out our list of the Best AirTag Accessories in 2022.