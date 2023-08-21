An Apple AirTag rescued a man's lost luggage after two different airlines couldn't

Nobody likes losing their luggage at the airport and it's even worse when not one, but two different airlines manage to do it for you. So when that exact thing happened to Winston Sih, it was lucky that he had an AirTag to call upon.

The story goes that Sih was supposed to make his way from Chicago to Toronto earlier this month when he was diverted to Washington by United Airlines. Following another delay, he was sent to Toronto on another flight — but his suitcase never made it.

As you've probably guessed, the bag remained in Washington, which was bad enough. But then things got worse and might have remained that way if it wasn't for one intrepid AirTag.

AirTag to the rescue

Speaking to DailyHive, Sih said that United Airlines then put the missing bag on an Air Canada flight bound for Toronto.

"Because of the confusion and the airlines not coordinating who was supposed to drop the bag off at Sih’s home, it was taken off the baggage carousel at Pearson," the website explains. From there, the bag just waited. And waited. But there was nobody there to collect it.

Then the runaround started.

"When he tried to contact the airlines to let them know he still hadn’t received his bag, they told him that, according to their systems, it was still in Washington," DailyHive reports. But thanks to the AirTag, Sih was able to confirm exactly where the AirTag was.

Despite numerous promises and conversations with United Airlines and Air Canada staff, the bag never materialized at Sih's home — so he took matters into his own hands and went to collect it with his iPhone 14 in hand.

"Luckily he found an Air Canada staff member who authorized him to be escorted to the secured baggage hall," DailyHive continues. "Sih used his iPhone 14 to locate his bag 'thanks to [the] AirTag,' he added."

Who knows what would have happened if it wasn't for that little AirTag.