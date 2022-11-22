Black Friday: Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller is the lowest price we've ever seen

Black Friday is just around the corner, but that hasn't stopped several awesome deals from already making their way onto the market. If you love playing games on your iPhone whether they be from Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass (xCloud), PlayStation remote, or otherwise having a handy controller can make the experience so much better.

Hands down, the best gaming controller for iPhone is the Backbone One, since it was designed specifically for iPhone. In fact, there isn't even an Android version out yet. In our Backbone One review, we discussed how this is the gaming controller that Apple should have made for iPhone since it offers comfortable controls as well as several other trouble-free conveniences.

(opens in new tab) Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller | (Was $100) Now $75 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Slide your iPhone into position and give yourself convenient controls on either side of your screen. You'll be able to play any games with controller support and can even deep link into the PlayStation app to play games remotely.

All you have to do is slide your iPhone onto the dongle and allow the sides of the controller to squeeze against the device. It holds in place, turning your iPhone into a pseudo-Nintendo Switch. The Backbone One pulls a minimal amount of power from your iPhone in order to work, but also offers pass-through charging so you can plug into the port and keep your iPhone's battery up while you play.

This purchase also comes with a one-month subscription to Backbone+, which gives players access to the Backbone app. It allows owners to easily purchase games or organize their existing library of games. Not to mention, this service makes it easy to interact with other Backbone+ users, screen record, and play on any screen. You can really immerse yourself in the mobile gaming experience that way.

Recently, Sony partnered with Backbone to make this an officially licensed product for its games. By taking the proper steps, players can deep link into the PlayStation app to install games and play PlayStation games remotely on iPhone. Pretty awesome, right?