Get these iPhone gaming controller cases on sale during Prime Day 2
Did you know your iPhone is a terrific gaming device? It's even more so when you pair it with a gaming case or remote controller. For a limited time, some of the best ones on the market are available at discounted prices thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event.
Razer Kishi Mobile Controller for iPhone iOS|
$99.99 now $44.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Compatible with most iPhones dating back to the iPhone X, this impressive game controller is available at a deeply discounted price for a limited time. Use it to play all of your favorite mobile games.
GameSir X2 Lightning Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone iOS|
$69.99 now $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Using your iPhone's Lightning port, the GameSir X2 supports MFi, Arcade, and Cloud gaming. It also works with Microsoft's xCloud, Vortex Xbox Game Pass, and more.
Rotor Riot Mfi Certified Gamepad Controller|
$39.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Available in various colors, the Rotor Riot offers L3 R3 functionality and offers lag and latency-free gameplay. It also charges as you play thanks to pass-through charging.
IFYOO PS4 Wireless Controller Gamepad| $36.99 now $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This gaming controller supports various hardware systems, including iPhone. It works with Apple Arcade, PS4, and multiple games, including the big ones such as Fortnite, Call Of Duty, and more.
Many other Apple and Apple-related deals are available through Amazon for Prime Day. These include MacBook Pro deals (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), MacBook Air deals (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), and iPhone deals (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab). Come back often to iMore to see what other sale prices we uncover throughout the next two days. You'll be happy you did and will save a lot of cold hard cash regardless of where you live.
Remember, supplies are limited, so act fast. Otherwise, you might have to pay full price on your favorite Apple devices, including all the best iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and others.
