Ugreen’s new 100W power bank makes one of its best products even more affordable

We had the joy of reviewing the Ugreen 100W power bank’s bigger, beefier 145W charger earlier this year, and one of our few main criticisms was its price tag. Today, Ugreen has solved our problem at almost half the price with a brand new version we can’t wait to get our hands on it.

Just because it has a smaller charge, both in capacity and speed, doesn’t mean you’re missing out by saving the $70 difference with the $79.99 price point this new power bank launches at. With 20000mAh of charge storage, you can fully power up your iPhone 15 Pro , one of the best iPhones currently available, up to 4.5 times before it runs out.

Fixing the overkill

The Ugreen 100W 20000mAh power bank has two USB-C slots and one USB-A slot so you can charge three different devices at once, and a small screen on the side keeps you constantly aware of how much charge you have left by displaying the percentage of the battery available.

I have been using my own unit of the Ugreen 145W charger over the last few months and rarely leave the house without it. It is definitely a little bit bulky at points and takes a while to fully charge up but it often lasts me a full week of use each time. Measuring about 3 ounces lighter than the 145W model, the new power bank is sure to be easier to use in those moments when you have to quickly grab a charging solution and get out and about.

Approved for flights and coming with a max one-port output of 100W, you can quickly charge your devices without any safety worries. The power bank itself has over-charge protection, high-temperature protection, short-circuit protection, and a whole host of other features to keep you safe on the move. If you want something fast, sturdy, and reliable, this power bank has come at the perfect time.