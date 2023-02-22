iPhone's Dynamic Island ripped off by Realme in leaked video

Well, that didn't last long.

When Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, it unveiled the Dynamic Island, a new way to interact with the iPhone. The feature was ridiculed at first and then quickly became beloved by those who used it — despite its use cases still being a little limited with third-party apps slowly adding support.

Once the feature came out, it was only a matter of time before we saw it get ripped off by an Android phone maker. While we have seen some pieces of software attempt to recreate the feature on any phone, that experience isn't as good as a brand actually building in the hardware to support such an experience.

As reported by SmartPrix, Realme’s Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to share a look at what he described as a "Mini Capsule" feature for the company's upcoming C-Series smartphone. While the tweet was quickly deleted, it gave us a look at the Dynamic Island-like feature running on an Android phone.

You can check out the feature, which has been shared by OnLeaks, below:

Seems a weird bug occurred in the Matrix and caused a spacetime flaw that kinda disrupted my last trip to the future...😵‍💫So, one more round-trip later, here comes your first look at #Realme's #MiniCapsule in action...😏Again, on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/qAPkl4gcNn pic.twitter.com/Z29A4j0JheFebruary 22, 2023

Could the Dynamic Island come to more than the iPhone?

Android might not be the only place we see the idea of the Dynamic Island expand. A designer recently released the Dynamic Dock concept, which reimagines the Dynamic Island for the Mac's dock. It's a great idea that I hope Apple takes note of for a future release of macOS.

Apple brought the Dynamic Island to the iPhone with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max back in September 2022. The feature, as Apple explains, "blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities."

While the Dynamic Island is limited to the pro models right now, it is rumored that the feature will come to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus later this year.