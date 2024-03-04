Is this our first glimpse at the iPhone SE 4? Potential renders show off display notch, USB-C port, and a 6.1-inch screen

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new iPhone SE, now two years down the line — but it looks like we’ve now got a better idea of what the next one is going to look like thanks to some slick renders.

Corroborating rumors about the kind of external features the iPhone SE 4 is going to have, 91mobiles has managed to get hold of some renders that show off the features of the new budget iPhone.

New iPhone for all

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The current iPhone SE still looks a lot like an iPhone 8. It’s got a small 4.7-inch screen, a home button with TouchID, and a lightning connector. The iPhone SE 4, however, looks to be a much bigger shakeup design-wise than even its more expensive cousins, the iPhone 16 series is rumored to be.

For one, the TouchID home button is leaving the front of the device, replaced with a bezel-less display and a camera notch that features FaceID — unlike some rumors might have suggested, there doesn’t seem to be any Dynamic Island here. The sides of the devices have lost some of the curve of the old model, too, gaining more of the angular straight lines of the iPhone 12, 13, and 14. It’s tricky to tell from the images, but it looks like the beveled edges of the iPhone 15 family haven’t made it across. Given that rumors up to this point have said that the iPhone SE is going to look like an iPhone 13 , the render adds up in size and form factor.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The camera has also received a change — and while it looks like it’s not getting a multi-lens setup from one of the more expensive iPhone models, the single-lens setup seems to have grown from the old model.

Around the edges of the device, there have been some changes as well, most notably the USB-C port, which will replace the current model's lightning port. This fits in with Apple’s EU-mandated push to change out all its proprietary ports, as it has with the AirPods Pro 2 and the iPhone 15 line. There are still volume buttons and a power button on the side, although there seems to be a mysterious gap where there could be either the normal side ringer/silent switch, or the oft-rumored Action button from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The SE is usually revealed around March time (the last iPhone SE was revealed on March 18, 2022) so it could be sooner rather than later that we get a good idea of what the latest iPhone for all is going to look like. Will it be the best iPhone ever? Only time will tell.