Lost the TikTok video you were watching? This iPhone trick will help you find it again

Have you ever been watching a brilliant TikTok only to accidentally refresh your feed and lose it for good? Well, there’s a handy iPhone trick that helps you find your recently watched TikTok clips and it’s a lifesaver.

Whether you’re watching a TikTok of the best Air Fryer chicken tenders you’ve ever seen or the perfect outfit for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, this quick hack will get you back to the content you want to see in just a few simple steps.

Here’s how to find TikToks that you accidentally lost by refreshing your feed.

How to access your watch history on TikTok

Originally found by TikTok user @kaansanity, this iPhone hack will get you back to the TikTok video you lost via your watch history, here’s how to do it:

Tap the search icon Enter a “.” and tap search Tap view your watch history

It’s as simple as that, you’ll now have access to all of your recently viewed TikToks perfect for when you lose a video you’ve been watching. This iPhone hack might be the most useful new addition to your content consumption, allowing you never to lose track of what you’re watching ever again on all the best iPhones.

While TikTok’s watch history is fairly hidden, this is the kind of hack that once you know about you’ll be telling all your friends. As someone who loses access to videos on YouTube all the time, the watch history has become second nature to me when I’m trying to find a clip I’ve already seen.

TikTok is one of the world’s most used social media sites and while it’s incredibly addictive some of the app’s design choices leave users scratching their heads. None more so than this hidden watch history which should be visible for all to see without the need to search for it.