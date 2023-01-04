Pay nothing upfront and get unlimited data for the lowest price anywhere with this iPhone 14 deal

Even though it's the cheapest of the new iPhone models, the iPhone 14 is still an expensive device. Finding a deal is always important when your phone costs £849, and this deal at Fonehouse is one of the cheapest we've seen. You'll pay nothing upfront, and then £46 per month for the phone and an unlimited data plan with Three. You'll get more data than you could hope to use in a month as well as unlimited calls and texts. It's only 24 months as well, so it's shorter than if you go to most carriers directly.

Going to a third-party retailer like this is often a fantastic way to save money. They sell contracts at most of the major providers and pass along savings to you so that you pay less for a new phone.

No upfront cost and unlimited data

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | free upfront | £46 per month | unlimited data, calls and texts | Three |£1104 total cost (opens in new tab) You'll find a few deals on this page, but this one seems like the best one to us. For only £2 extra a month, you'll get unlimited data rather than 100GB, and still pay nothing upfront. You can sort through data allowances, upfront costs, and monthly costs too so you can build the best deal possible - ours is only one possibility.

The iPhone 14 is the lowest-priced flagship of the new iPhone models, but it's still an excellent device. The 6.1-inch screen is crisp, colorful, and smooth under the finger, while the A15 Bionic keeps everything going underneath. You won't get some of the more premium features from the Pro line like the Dynamic Island, but you'll save money and get a screen that's just as big. Just remember to slip it into one of the best iPhone 14 cases to keep it safe - repairs are expensive after all!

