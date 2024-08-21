The best 3-in-1 iPhone stand gets even better thanks to this refresh that adds Qi2 support

Nomad's Stand One Max is one of the best wireless charger for multiple devices, and my personal favorite. It's a 3-in-1 iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charging station that looks as stylish as the iPhone it's charging. And now, it gets even better thanks to a refresh to the popular charger.

The refreshed Stand One Max 3-in-1 wireless charger, offers a nifty upgrade from MagSafe to Qi2. Qi2 is the latest and greatest in wireless charging tech, and it’s able to pump power into your iPhone at a zippy 15W, matching the beloved MagSafe speeds. That's more or less on par with MagSafe charging speeds, but the newer charging standard will keep the Stand One Max going for longer.

It's the perfect choice for any Apple Watch right up to the Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as all of Apple's best iPhones including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Plus, the Apple Watch charger has moved, allowing you to use StandBy mode when you're charging the smartwatch – something the old version couldn't handle.

Nomad knocks $30 off the price tag with the new Stand One Max, landing it at $150. You'll need to bring your own 30W charging brick for the wall, but a USB-C cable comes included.

What else can it do?

The Stand One Max's design is half the reason you’re buying this thing. Nomad hasn’t skimped on the aesthetics here. It's a hefty little unit, weighing in at nearly 2 pounds, which makes sure you won't knock it over when grabbing your iPhone. The metal and glass combo gives it a polished look, and you’ve got your choice of silver or carbide colors. It’s got that Apple-esque vibe of looking expensive and feeling even better.

There's an upright base for your iPhone, which is perfect for keeping an eye on notifications. As I mentioned, the watch charger’s been relocated to a lower position, which not only lets you use StandBy mode, but also keeps your setup looking clean. Then there’s the Qi spot for your AirPods with a little guide indentation.

If you’re looking to save a few bucks on accessories for your Apple gear, Nomad’s also running a flash sale on their Base One Max chargers with a sweet 30% discount using the promo code B1M30.

