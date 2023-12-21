The iPhone 16 Pro is getting a significant camera upgrade from its big brother, and that's not all — both high-end iPhone 16 models are to be larger in 2024

The iPhone 16 Pro is due to finally get the long-rumored tetraprism Telephoto lens, allowing for much better zoom functionality. To fit this new lens in, the iPhone 16 Pro is getting a bigger screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is following suit.

Originally reported by MacRumors , who received this information, Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 line will see a tetraprism Telephoto lens, something that was originally reported by Ming-Chi Kuo , an industry analyst.

This means that the iPhone 16 Pro should be capable of 5x optical zoom just like Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing for better shots. Apple phones excel in the specific ways that software is designed to process information from its cameras and a Pro camera upgrade only gives that software more information to work with.

Splitting hairs – iMore’s take

It is great to see Apple commit to better Pro cameras with increased zoom, especially when the size was the only major limitation. It does mean there is a less clear distinction between the two, with size and storage being the only real difference, but there are still clear reasons to get either.

If you fancy watching movies or playing games on a bigger screen and have the hands to carry it, the Pro Max is an obvious choice, and you get slightly expanded storage at the lowest price. If you have previously found the Pro Max line to be a bit cumbersome or worry about it falling out of your pockets, the Pro is the best choice.

However, iMore’s own John-Anthony has previously disliked both the size and feel of previous Pro and Pro Max models so an even bigger phone may become more uncomfortable for other users like him. If you find the bigger models hurting your hand, you may not get any relief here.