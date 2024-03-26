Thinking of upgrading your iPhone? Apple is trying to make the sale with this new tool, and it's very convincing
Is it time to upgrade?
Have you been thinking of upgrading your iPhone but you’re not really sure if you will notice the difference? Apple has stepped in to solve your conundrum, and it makes a hard sell.
Apple’s new tool is a webpage on its site titled “Reasons to Upgrade” which allows you to compare a handful of models with images and specs. Unlike the traditional compare tool on Apple’s site, this has unique text and tests to enunciate the difference between iPhones. As a result, you can only compare the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 range with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you’re looking to upgrade to the best iPhone and don’t know if it’s worth trading in your iPhone 12 mini, this is the perfect test.
A great comparison tool
Unfortunately, as of right now, the tool is quite limited in regards to the models you can compare, but it’s a great way of communicating the difference between iPhones in terms that matter to customers. When I try to compare the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the tool shows me a picture of a dog with a zoom on it, with the caption: “iPhone 15 Pro Max captures up to 4x the resolution of iPhone 12 Pro Max”.
As well as this, it shows that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has double the storage, a unique 5x Telephoto camera, and Action Mode for more stable video. If the comparison convinces you to make the upgrade, you can trade in your old iPhone on the same page, and it will give you reasons to buy with Apple. These reasons include interest-free monthly payment plans, iPhone carrier deals, and flexible delivery plans. If you’re looking to finally make that upgrade, now might just be a good time to do so.
