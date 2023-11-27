This iPhone 13 mini Cyber Monday deal makes me wish Apple never discontinued the perfect-sized iPhone

I’ve loved using my super-sized iPhone 15 Pro Max since September. With its great camera, new Action button, and USB-C port, it’s a big upgrade over the iPhone 13 Pro that I had before. There have been times, though, when I find myself shuffling my hand around the device just to reach the Action button or grabbing the 15 Pro Max with both hands, solely for taking a photo in landscape. After seeing a deal on an iPhone 13 mini over at Amazon for Cyber Monday, it now has me wishing for a new Pro iPhone that comes in three sizes.

Right now, you can buy an iPhone 13 mini in Pink for $448.00, down from $476 on Amazon. You get the same features as a regular iPhone 13, such as Face ID, the dual camera, Cinematic Mode which uses the bokeh effect when recording video, and more. There’s a lot of power to play with on that 5.4-inch display and best of all, you can use all of this with one hand.

iPhone 13 mini | $476 $448 at Amazon

The last of the smaller iPhones for now, featuring a 5.4-inch OLED display with FaceID, a 12MP dual camera, a 7MP front camera with 4K video recording, and more.

As I look down at my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I wonder if there’ll ever come a time when I can use these features in a smaller iPhone. Choosing an iPhone Pro model that comes in mini, regular, or max sizes is very appealing to me. For some users out there, you simply don’t need a huge display for your iPhone. You just want to use an iPhone for its camera, its messaging apps, and for Apple Music without a massive display and the added weight that comes with it. You may even have an iPad to watch videos on, instead of your iPhone.