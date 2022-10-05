This is what a dedicated Apple Sports app could look like
We have Apple News, why not Apple Sports?
Apple already has an Apple News app, so why not an Apple Sports app as well? That's the question some have been asking given the news that Apple could be leaning into sports coverage in the coming months — and a new concept shows us what that could look like.
Apple TV+ already streams live baseball games and there is ongoing talk that the NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to the streaming service. Now, designer Parker Ortolani has created some concept art that shows what a dedicated Apple Sports app could look like.
Sports, by Apple
The concept borrows from existing Apple apps like Apple TV and of course Apple News, but with a decidedly sporty twist. Ortolani says that people would be able to "get the latest news, keep up with scores in real-time, watch games, see highlights, follow your favorite teams, players, and leagues" with the app. You'd also be able to drill into individual player cards to get more information, according to a series of tweets on the subject.
Gorgeous player cards animate fluidly and let you see photos, stats, and the latest updates about your favorite players. pic.twitter.com/gMzmPL88sZOctober 3, 2022
The idea of a sport-based Apple News spinoff does make plenty of sense, and Apple is already getting set to put sports scores on our Home and Lock screens thanks to Live Activities — a feature that will debut with iOS 16.1 within the next few weeks. Sports scores and news currently live within the News app, but the suggestion that Apple could break them out into their own app could also mean freeing up space for more, deeper content as a result.
Live Activities will put real-time scores and information right on the iPhone's Home and Lock screens in a way that wasn't previously possible. No more new notifications every time something changes, and with the iPhone 14 Pro owners will be able to glance at their devices to see scores no matter what — all thanks to the addition of the Always-On Display.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.