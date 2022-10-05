This is what a dedicated Apple Sports app could look like

Apple already has an Apple News app, so why not an Apple Sports app as well? That's the question some have been asking given the news that Apple could be leaning into sports coverage in the coming months — and a new concept shows us what that could look like.

Apple TV+ already streams live baseball games and there is ongoing talk that the NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to the streaming service. Now, designer Parker Ortolani has created some concept art that shows what a dedicated Apple Sports app could look like.

Sports, by Apple

The concept borrows from existing Apple apps like Apple TV and of course Apple News, but with a decidedly sporty twist. Ortolani says that people would be able to "get the latest news, keep up with scores in real-time, watch games, see highlights, follow your favorite teams, players, and leagues" with the app. You'd also be able to drill into individual player cards to get more information, according to a series of tweets on the subject.

Gorgeous player cards animate fluidly and let you see photos, stats, and the latest updates about your favorite players. pic.twitter.com/gMzmPL88sZOctober 3, 2022 See more

The idea of a sport-based Apple News spinoff does make plenty of sense, and Apple is already getting set to put sports scores on our Home and Lock screens thanks to Live Activities — a feature that will debut with iOS 16.1 within the next few weeks. Sports scores and news currently live within the News app, but the suggestion that Apple could break them out into their own app could also mean freeing up space for more, deeper content as a result.

Live Activities will put real-time scores and information right on the iPhone's Home and Lock screens in a way that wasn't previously possible. No more new notifications every time something changes, and with the iPhone 14 Pro owners will be able to glance at their devices to see scores no matter what — all thanks to the addition of the Always-On Display.