This quick iPhone Safari trick will help you close all tabs and master Apple's mobile browser

If you’re anything like me, Safari on your iPhone is bloated with hundreds, if not thousands, of tabs that not only slow down your web browsing but also make it difficult to find the tab you’re looking for.

This simple iPhone trick lets you close all your Safari tabs at once, allowing you to start fresh and feel like your Safari garden is nice and maintained. Here’s how to quickly close all tabs in Safari on iPhone or iPad and some other useful hidden tab management tricks.

Quickly close all tabs in Safari

Whether I’m using one of the best iPhones, my iPad, or my Mac, I constantly have far too many tabs open at once leading to slower performance and getting lost between tabs, which often leaves me feeling overwhelmed. This quick trick makes using Safari as a serial tab opener a breeze.

Simply hold down on the tab button (bottom right) in Safari and tap Close All X Tabs. In my case, I closed 229 tabs without manually scrolling through to get back to a manageable amount.

The tab button can be used for more quick navigation tricks in Safari, too. For example, instead of tapping the button and then the + to add a new tab, you can simply hold down on the tab button and tap New Tab.

So you’ve got hundreds of tabs you want to close but you’ve been working on a school project and need to keep the web pages for future use? Easy, iOS 17 has a built-in way to copy all URLs to easily paste them into Notes when you want to save them for a rainy day without clogging up Safari.

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Press the tab button (bottom right) Hold down on X Tabs Tap Copy Links

Now you can paste all of the links to your tabs to a text app and close all tabs in Safari without losing access to some important URLs. It’s a really useful trick for when you’re working on a project or even for things like planning a vacation where you want to keep track of travel guides.

By combining these two quick iPhone tricks, you’ll quickly keep on top of your Safari tab management without losing important information from webpages that matter. This is an easy and sure-fire way to master Apple’s mobile browser.