This Vision Pro x iPhone concept is the future you've been waiting for

Apple announced the Vision Pro headset during WWDC earlier this month and it's going to announce the iPhone 15 later this year. But what would happen if you combined the two of them and then somehow made that iPhone even more futuristic?

You'd get the Vision Pro of course. And it would be awesome.

That's what this new concept by ADR Studio Design shows off and it goes way beyond anything we've seen before.

Just...just look at it!

We've seen plenty of iPhone concepts over the years but this one takes the biscuit. Not just because of the periscope camera we're expecting to debut in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, nor because of the Vision Pro-inspired looks. This goes way beyond that.

For example, how about a display on the back of the iPhone that can show notifications and whatnot? Or a waterfall display that puts quick-access app buttons in places that you wouldn't normally be able to use for anything at all?

(Image credit: ADR Studio Design)

There's more, too. USB-C charging is a given at this point but the 30W MagSafe Charger is a welcome addition. Support for Spatial Audio is another thanks to some rather beefy speakers.

"ADR Studio Design and Antonio De Rosa are reshaping the future with the innovative iPhone Vision concept," the concept's web page reads. "Inspired by the highly-anticipated Apple Vision Pro, iPhone Vision is a step into the next generation of technology." And that's a sentiment that is difficult to argue against.

We're not sure what we'd choose as the best part of this concept, and that's always a good sign. The Back Screen idea is one that definitely seems like an interesting idea, although we're not 100% sure how useful it would be. It resembles a foldable's outer display in some ways, but that's used when the phone is closed and the main screen is hidden. That simply isn't a consideration here.

Still, put that Back Screen on a folding iPhone and we won't be able to hand over our money quickly enough.