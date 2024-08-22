To use Apple Cash, you'll need to submit your ID for verification starting from October

Apple Cash is Apple's system for sending and receiving payments with Apple Pay through the Messages app. In order to use Apple Cash on the best iPhones, you'll now need to submit your ID to Apple for verification, as part of new regulatory requirements.

Apple has been sending out emails to users, giving them a heads-up on the upcoming changes to Apple Cash’s terms and conditions. Identity verification is about to become mandatory if you want to send more than $500 through Apple Cash. And that's total spend, not just per transaction. This isn’t just for new transactions, either. Apple’s counting everything you’ve sent or received using Apple Cash, past and future, towards that $500 cap. The change will come into play on October 4.

Apple Cash users can request and send money using their Apple Cash card within the Wallet app in addition to the Messages app.

Apple’s also taken this opportunity to clarify some of the finer points of its P2P transfer limits. Whether you’re sending or receiving funds, weekly limits apply across the board. Plus, Vision Pro is now a supported device for Apple Cash transactions.

Why do I need to verify my ID for Apple Cash?

If you’re the type who doesn’t like sharing personal info, this change might feel a bit invasive. But the reality is, most money transfer services already have these requirements in place, and Apple Cash is just catching up. If you want to avoid the hassle of ID verification, you’ll need to keep your total transactions under $500 – but that may be pretty hard to do.

Apple Cash is about to get even better, thanks to a new feature in iOS 18 and watchOS 11: Tap to Cash. This nifty addition will let you exchange Apple Cash just by holding your iPhone or Apple Watch near another supported device. Imagine tapping your iPhone to your friend's Apple Watch to split the bill at the end of a meal. Remember that these Tap to Cash transactions will count towards your new Apple Cash limits.

