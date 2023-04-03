Ultimate Apple bundle at Verizon – get an iPhone 13, an iPad, and an Apple Watch SE for free

An iPad, an iPhone, and an iPad are like the holy trinity of Apple products – and at the moment, you can bag all three for free at Verizon. There's an iPhone 13, iPad 9th generation, and an Apple Watch SE 2022 on offer here, and while you'll have to opt for one of the slightly more expensive Unlimited data plans, you'll save bundles in the device costs.

You'll even get $200 if you switch from another provider to spend in the Verizon store, as well as $70 off a pair of Beats headphones.

The bundle to end all bundles

iPhone 13, iPad 9th Generation, and Apple Watch SE for free at Verizon This deal will net you everything you need to get up and running with the apple mobile trinity. The iPhone 13 remains one of the best iPhones ever, and the iPad 9th Generation is a solid iPad for pretty much everyone. Each device will need a separate data plan, but you'll save loads on the cost of the devices themselves.

The iPhone 13 and the iPad 9th Generation might not be the newest devices on the block, but they are super solid devices that remain excellent options if you want Apple hardware for less. The Apple Watch SE is the 2022 model, the latest to be released alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra.

It's super easy to make use of the deal as well. Just head over to the iPhone 13 product page on the Verizon website, and hit 'add' on the deal box under 'ways to save'. Continue with the purchase process as normal, and choose your data plan. You'll have to choose one for each device, so bear that in mind as you construct your bundle. At the end of it all, you'll have a new iPhone, a new iPad, and a new Apple – and you'll only have to pay for the data. Don't forget to grab one of the best iPhone cases afterward to make sure that your new iPhone is protected.