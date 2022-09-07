Verizon to offer Apple One over Disney Plus as new add-on

Apple fans with a Verizon subscription just got something pretty ace - the option to add the Apple One subscription service to the contracts. Its something that's been available on other networks for a little while, such as UK network EE. It offers the full gamut of Apple services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and iCloud saving a little along the way. It currently looks to be something that's replacing the Disney plus subscription that you could previously add.

All the bits for a little extra

Actually, it's more than a little extra. This is an expensive addition to your phone contract by the looks of things, with the plan costing around the same as the '5G Get More' plan. It'll cost around $100 a month, and you'll get a little less mobile hotspot data than the most expensive plan, along with that Apple One subscription. You will, however, receive unlimited 5G data, up to 50% off a watch, tablet or hotspot plan.

(Image credit: Verizion)

Of course, you'll have to pay for your phone on top of this plan, so this definitely isn't 'cheap'. It could save you a lot of money, however, especially given the extra cell service you're receiving. There's, according to Verizon, '$39.95/ month value' included, although it doesn't outright say how much you save - so we worked it out!

The coverage in the contract package is around the same level as that you'd get in the 5G Get More package, albeit with slightly less hotspot data. It slips in somewhere between the Get More and the Play More packages, in fact - so in essence, you'll get the Apple One subscription for about $5. That's not too shabby at all.

Of course, you may want to bear this in mind if you're looking to get an iPhone 14, and that little bit of extra savings on a watch might be good if you've got your eye on an Apple Watch Series 8.