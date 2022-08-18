Apple One services bundle now free with select EE network contracts

If you’re on the hunt for a new iPhone contract in the UK, EE has just announced a very tempting contract offer that bundles in a host of Apple services.

Just ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 14, EE has upgraded its Full Works plan to now include the Apple One bundle.

It’s the ‘Individual’ plan of the Apple One Bundle, which includes complete access to the Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade catalogues at no extra cost, as well as 50GB of iCloud storage space. It’s not the full Apple One package – that would also include Apple Fitness+ and the premium tier of Apple News access. But it’s a great sweetener for those looking to join the network.

But it may be familiar to existing EE customers – the Full Works plan has previously included Arcade, Music and TV+ access, with just the addition of iCloud storage representing an upgrade for those already tied to the network.

Note too that the plan includes inclusive data roaming for when travelling abroad to a wide variety of destinations.

Apple betting big on services bundles?

A separate purchase of the Apple One Individual plan bundle would cost £14.95 ($14.99) a month. The cost of the EE Apple bundle has yet to be announced, but will likely be dependent on the handset it’s paired with.

The deal launches on August 31st, and will be the only offer of its kind in the UK. International alternatives are expected to follow.

EE’s move appears to pre-empt a plan said to be already taking shape at Apple HQ, where the company will itself start to offer contract sales of its handsets, paired with services bundles.

It would allow customers to get access to the latest iPhones and swap them out for when a new device is announced – though the customer would never truly own the phone, instead leasing it from Apple. It’d be a dramatic shift for Apple’s retail model, but one with enough weight of rumors behind it to suggest it could be announced alongside the iPhone 14 release date itself.