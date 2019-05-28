iPod touch 7: Everything you need to know!

Apple has announced a brand new version of the iPod touch. It has much-improved performance over the previous-generation iPod touch, which was released in 2015. This new iPod touch is capable of using features like Group FaceTime, and it can take advantage of augmented reality apps.

In many ways, the seventh-generation iPod touch is a mixture of both old and new. Here's everything you need to know about it.

So what exactly is new with the iPod touch?

The seventh-generation iPod touch may look like the sixth-generation model (it's the same size and comes in the same colors, after all), but on the inside, it's a new device. The new iPod touch is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion system-on-a-chip, which delivers up to double the performance of the sixth-generation iPod touch's A8.

Also new is the maximum storage capacity. There is now an option to purchase up to 256GB of storage in your iPod touch.

Does it have a bigger display?

If you were hoping for a bigger display on the new iPod touch, I'm sorry to say you'll be disappointed. The seventh-generation iPod touch features the same four-inch Retina display of the previous model.

What can you do with the new iPod touch?

Because Apple has put the A10 Fusion system-on-a-chip into the new iPod touch, the little device is capable of utilizing the latest features of iOS 12. This includes Group FaceTime, as well as augmented reality apps and system features, both of which are firsts for the iPod touch line.

And thanks to the A10 Fusion, the iPod touch features better graphics performance than previous models. You can now expect up to three times faster graphics performance in the new iPod touch, perfect for all of the great games available on the App Store.

Is there anything new with the cameras?

Like I've said previously, the seventh-generation iPod touch is a mix of old and new, and the camera is decidedly part of the "old" contingent. It's still an 8MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It does support iOS 12's auto HDR feature, however.

On the front side, you still have a 1.2MP FaceTime camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It records 720p video with support for auto HDR.

Any new colors for the iPod touch?

The seventh-generation iPod touch retains the colors of the previous-generation device. There are six to choose from in total: space gray, gold, silver, pink, blue, and (PRODUCT)Red.

How much storage can I get in the iPod touch?

The seventh-generation iPod touch comes in three storage options: 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

What about price?

Apple has priced the iPod touch to be the most affordable new iOS device you can get. Here's how the pricing breaks down:

32GB: $199

128GB: $299

256GB: $399

When can I get the new iPod touch?

You can order the new iPod touch right now from Apple.com or through the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad. It should be expected in Apple Stores later this week.