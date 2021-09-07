Apple announced the very first iPod on October 23, 2001, which means it's coming up to its 20th anniversary. Ignoring how old that makes us all feel for a moment, wouldn't it be great if Apple released an updated version of the classic MP3 player by way of celebration? It would — and it would be even better if it looked anything like this new concept.

Created by Andrea Copellino, the iPod 2021 concept looks stunning. Beyond stunning, in fact. With stainless steel sides and a glass back to allow wireless charging, this is undoubtedly the best-looking iPod ever made. Or not made — whatever! It looks like an iPod crossed with an iPhone 13 which is surely the look Apple would go for. And yes, the click wheel is present and correct.

Copellino does note that he gave the software a refresh because the original iPod's software is looking a little long in the tooth at this point. But there's one change that will surely be much more controversial.